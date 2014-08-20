Thayil in new jab at Corgan

Kim Thayil has taken another public jab at Smashing Pumpkins mainman Billy Corgan, suggesting Soundgarden have “never sucked” because they don’t work the way he does.

It’s a continuation of decades of bad-mouthing between the two bands, reactivated when Corgan claimed Chris Cornell and co had reunited in 2011 as a “cash-grab.”

Now Thayil has upped the stakes by comparing the way both outfits operate. He tells the Dallas Observer: “We feel confident that if the four of us all like an album, it’s going to do well.

“We don’t have one member deciding the composition of an album; we have four guys contributing material without someone calling ‘bullshit’ on it. You follow me? You should know who I’m talking about but I’m not going to name names.”

In another apparent dig at the Pumpkins’ catalogue Thayil adds: “There are bands out there led by one guy who does all the writing. He might have some religious epiphany or some psychedelic experience, and he’ll write all this material that can very easily suck – and the rest of his band feel like they have to play it.

“That is not Soundgarden. Consequently, we have never made a record that sucked.”

The Seattle outfit launched comeback record King Animal two years ago, but Thayil says there’s no chance of a follow-up in the near future. “We can’t have another album in the works because we’re so busy touring,” he explains. “When we’re done, and when Matt Cameron is done working with Pearl Jam, we’ll sit down and get something done. That should be in 2015.”

Corgan is currently putting two Pumpkins albums together – at least one of which features Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.