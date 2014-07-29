Corgan and Lee a match made in heaven

Billy Corgan and Tommy Lee have spoken of their mutual admiration after the pair worked together on an upcoming Smashing Pumpkins record.

Motley Crue drummer Lee was on the stool for recording of Pumpkins album Monuments To An Elegy, due out next year.

And the duo say they couldn’t be happier with how it all worked out, with Lee insisting he was made to feel particularly valued by Corgan’s enthusiasm.

He tells ABC Radio: “Kind of out of the blue I got an email from his manager, who was like, ‘Hey, Billy would like to talk to you about playing on the new Smashing Pumpkins record,’ and I was like, ‘That would be amazing, I would love that.‘”

After hearing a bunch of demos, Lee says he told the Pumpkins frontman: “You have a hit record on your hands, dude, and yes, I want to be a part of this.”

Lee adds he was blown away when Corgan leapt off his chair after one drum take and began shouting “This is exactly what I want. Oh my God. Finally.”

He adds: “I was like, ‘Wow’. It was just really cool to be appreciated that much. I just haven’t felt something like that. It was really, really cool.”

For his part, Corgan says Lee’s attitude gave him “goosebumps.” He says: “That guy is so smart and so talented, I’ve got nothing but massive respect for him and adoration, and when he goes and writes those wonderful things about me, it’s like I get goosebumps.”

Smashing Pumpkins plan to release two albums in 2015 - Monuments To An Elegy and Day For Night.