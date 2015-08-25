Soundgarden album underway says Cornell

Chris Cornell has confirmed that Soundgarden have begun work on their seventh studio album.

It will follow 2012 comeback title King Animal, which was recorded after the band got back together two years previously.

Cornell, who launches solo record Higher Truth next month, tells Rolling Stone: “We’re already working on new material for an album. I’ve got several other irons in the fire and things going on that I won’t mention now.

“There’s a lot of things coming in a addition to Higher Truth, as well as a new Soundgarden album.”

Guitarist Kim Thayill predicted in February that the band’s next work would arrive in 2016, saying: “It’s definitely going to happen.”

Cornell launches a solo US tour next month.

