Soulfly sell their souls for metal

Soulfly have released a lyric video for their track We Sold Our Souls To Metal.
It’s lifted from 10th album Archangel, which is released on August 14 via Nuclear Blast.
Mainman Max Cavalera says: “I feel it is my most mystic album since Prophecy. The guest collaborations have always been a trademark of Soulfly and Archangel is no different. We can’t wait to play this live for the worldwide tribe.”
Cavelera previously said Archangel would be a departure from 2013’s Savages, but would still be “heavy as hell.”
Bassist Tony Campos quit in May to join Fear Factory and Cavalera’s sons Zyon and Igor have joined the band for their upcoming run of live shows, which include six UK dates later this month.
Archangel will be issued as a standard release along with a special edition containing three additional tracks, including a cover of Napalm Death’s You Suffer, along with a live show from last year’s Hellfest on DVD.
They head out on tour this week on a European tour, followed by a string of dates across North America.
Archangel tracklist
- We Sold Our Souls To Metal 2. Archangel 3. Sodomites 4. Ishtar Rising 5. Live Life Hard! 6. Shamash 7. Bethlehem’s Blood 8. Titans 9. Deceiver 10. Mother Of Dragons
Special edition bonus tracks
- You Suffer (Napalm Death) 2. Acosador Nocturno 3. Soulfly X
Special edition DVD: Live AT Hellfest 2014
- Cannibal Holocaust 2. Refuse/Resist 3. Bloodshed 4. Back To The Primitive 5. Seek ‘N’ Strike 6. Tribe 7. Rise Of The Fallen 8. Revengeance 9. Roots Bloody Roots 10. Jumpdafuckup/Eye For An Eye
Soulfly 2015 tour dates
Jul 04: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania
Jul 07: Budapest A38, Hungary
Jul 08: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia
Jul 11: Ballenstedt Rock Harz, Germany
Jul 12: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Jul 13: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Jul 14: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Jul 15: Bordeaux I.boat, France
Jul 16: Viverio Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 18: Dieburg Traffic Jam, Germany
Jul 19: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland
Jul 24: Viersen Eier Mit Speck, Germany
Jul 25: Jul 25: London O2 Academy Islington
Jul 26: Cardiff Globe
Jul 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Jul 28: Manchester Club Academy
Jul 29: Sheffield Corporation
Jul 30: Stoke Sugarmill
Aug 01: Istanbul Rock Off Festival, Turkey
Aug 02: Lokeren Lokerse Festen, Belgium
Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 08: Vienna Picture On Festival, Austria
Sep 30: Los Angeles Fonda Theater, CA
Oct 01: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Oct 02: Portland hawthorne Theater, OR
Oct 03: Seattle Studio Seven, WA
Oct 04: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC
Oct 06: Kelowna Level Nightclub, BC
Oct 07: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB
Oct 08: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK
Oct 09: Winnipeg park Theatre Cafe, MB
Oct 10: Minneapolis Amsterdam, MN
Oct 11: Joliet Mojoes, IL
Oct 12: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA
Oct 13: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH
Oct 14: Toronto Opera House, ON
Oct 15: Montreal Corona Theater, QC
Oct 18: Columbus Northland Performing Arts Venue, OH
Oct 19: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI
Oct 20: New York Gramercy Theater, NY
Oct 21: Baltimore Ottobar, MD
Oct 22: Knoxville The International, TN
Oct 23: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Oct 24: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL
Oct 25: St Petersburg State Theater, FL
Oct 27: Houston Scout Bar, TX
Oct 28: Dallas Empire Control Room, TX
Oct 29: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX
Oct 30: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM