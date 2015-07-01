Soulfly sell their souls for metal

Soulfly have released a lyric video for their track We Sold Our Souls To Metal.

It’s lifted from 10th album Archangel, which is released on August 14 via Nuclear Blast.

Mainman Max Cavalera says: “I feel it is my most mystic album since Prophecy. The guest collaborations have always been a trademark of Soulfly and Archangel is no different. We can’t wait to play this live for the worldwide tribe.”

Cavelera previously said Archangel would be a departure from 2013’s Savages, but would still be “heavy as hell.”

Bassist Tony Campos quit in May to join Fear Factory and Cavalera’s sons Zyon and Igor have joined the band for their upcoming run of live shows, which include six UK dates later this month.

Archangel will be issued as a standard release along with a special edition containing three additional tracks, including a cover of Napalm Death’s You Suffer, along with a live show from last year’s Hellfest on DVD.

They head out on tour this week on a European tour, followed by a string of dates across North America.

Archangel tracklist

We Sold Our Souls To Metal 2. Archangel 3. Sodomites 4. Ishtar Rising 5. Live Life Hard! 6. Shamash 7. Bethlehem’s Blood 8. Titans 9. Deceiver 10. Mother Of Dragons

Special edition bonus tracks

You Suffer (Napalm Death) 2. Acosador Nocturno 3. Soulfly X

Special edition DVD: Live AT Hellfest 2014

Cannibal Holocaust 2. Refuse/Resist 3. Bloodshed 4. Back To The Primitive 5. Seek ‘N’ Strike 6. Tribe 7. Rise Of The Fallen 8. Revengeance 9. Roots Bloody Roots 10. Jumpdafuckup/Eye For An Eye

Jul 04: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania

Jul 07: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jul 08: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Jul 11: Ballenstedt Rock Harz, Germany

Jul 12: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jul 13: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Jul 14: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Jul 15: Bordeaux I.boat, France

Jul 16: Viverio Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 18: Dieburg Traffic Jam, Germany

Jul 19: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland

Jul 24: Viersen Eier Mit Speck, Germany

Jul 25: Jul 25: London O2 Academy Islington

Jul 26: Cardiff Globe

Jul 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Jul 28: Manchester Club Academy

Jul 29: Sheffield Corporation

Jul 30: Stoke Sugarmill

Aug 01: Istanbul Rock Off Festival, Turkey

Aug 02: Lokeren Lokerse Festen, Belgium

Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 08: Vienna Picture On Festival, Austria

Sep 30: Los Angeles Fonda Theater, CA

Oct 01: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 02: Portland hawthorne Theater, OR

Oct 03: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Oct 04: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Oct 06: Kelowna Level Nightclub, BC

Oct 07: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB

Oct 08: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

Oct 09: Winnipeg park Theatre Cafe, MB

Oct 10: Minneapolis Amsterdam, MN

Oct 11: Joliet Mojoes, IL

Oct 12: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA

Oct 13: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Oct 14: Toronto Opera House, ON

Oct 15: Montreal Corona Theater, QC

Oct 18: Columbus Northland Performing Arts Venue, OH

Oct 19: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 20: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Oct 21: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Oct 22: Knoxville The International, TN

Oct 23: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 24: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Oct 25: St Petersburg State Theater, FL

Oct 27: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Oct 28: Dallas Empire Control Room, TX

Oct 29: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Oct 30: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM