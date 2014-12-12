Trending

Sophie Lancaster's mum collects OBE

By Louder  

Campaigner Sylvia recognised for her work in tackling hate crime after daughter's murder

The mother of murdered goth Sophie Lancaster has been presented with an Order Of The British Empire honour by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Sylvia Lancaster set up a charitable foundation in her daughter’s memory after Sophie was beaten to death in 2007. The 20-year-old sustained fatal injuries while trying to protect boyfriend Robert Maltby, who survived the assault. The pair had been attacked because they were wearing goth-style clothing.

The Sophie Lancaster Foundation aims to tackle hate crimes by educating people about subcultures and spreading a message of tolerance.

Sylvia, who was told she’d receive the honour earlier this year, tells ITV: “Prince Charles talked about Sophie and about gang culture. I’m sure she would be proud. It’s not just about the work that we do – it’s a validation of alternative subcultures as well.

“I’ve got a velvet bag with a skull on it that represents subcultures that I wanted to bring with me. When I was younger I was always quite different, but I never had the balls to dress like that – but I like the touches.”

Ryan Herbert and Brendan Harris were jailed for life in 2008 for Lancaster’s murder and for causing grievous bodily harm to Maltby. Sophie has had a stage named after her at the Bloodstock festival since 2009 and the event continues to support the foundation. Find out more on the official site.