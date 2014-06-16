Sophie Lancaster, Stephen Sutton in Queen's honours

The bravery of Sophie Lancaster and Stephen Sutton have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Sophie was beaten to death in 2007 in an unprovoked attack based on her goth-style clothing, and sustained fatal wounds while trying to protect boyfriend Robert Maltby. She was 20 years old.

Cancer battler Stephen, 19, captured the hearts of millions with his determination to enjoy life to the very end. He died last month after attempting to raise £10,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust – and has so far brought in more than £4,200,000.

Now the Queen has given Stephen a posthumous MBE, while Sophie’s mum Sylvia, now an anti-hate-crime campaigner, has been granted an OBE.

Sylvia admits it’s a bittersweet experience, but tells the BBC: “This is taking our work to another level – I’m sure Sophie would have a right good laugh.”

The main stage at Download this year was named in Stephen’s honour, while a stage at the Bloodstock festival has been named after Sophie since 2009, and the event continues to support her family’s charitable activities.