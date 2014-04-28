Sonisphere announces Classic Album Sundays, exhibition and more

Nowadays people tend to buy the odd track from iTunes and call it a day, completely missing the point of the album. But that's all about to change with the Classic Album Sundays campaign that rolls into Knebworth this July.

Between 10am and 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday you’ll be able to enjoy some of the most iconic albums in rock as Jägermeister host the Classic Album Sunday sessions. You’ll be able to sit back and relax with a beer as you pay homage to some of the greatest records of all time including Iron Maiden’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son, Metallica’s The Black Album and Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon. If you’re interested in hitting up on the exclusive sessions then head over to the information tent.

But if you need to give your ears a rest and want to shove something really exciting in your eyes, Knebworth House is holding a special exhibition to celebrate 40 years of live music including rare memorabilia from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Frank Zappa and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Find out more here.

Of course, if you’re going to Soni to experience live music, why not get involved yourself? If you’re in a covers band, or know someone who is, they could have the opportunity to play live at Knebworth! To pay tribute to 40 years of incredible live music, the bods at Sonisphere are open to submissions from any covers band that can do legends like The Rolling Stones, and Led Zep justice. To enter, either tag your band on the Facebook page or email your info over to sonispherefestivals@kililive.com before 15 May. Good luck!

This year’s Sonisphere is headlined by The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica, who’ll be joined by Limp Bizkit, Slayer, Carcass, Mastodon, Dream Theater, Electric Wizard and loads more. Get your tickets over here.