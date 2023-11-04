Someone made a life-sized Ozzy Osbourne cake

A life-sized cake of Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne has been unveiled at the Cake International event in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

The giant cake depicts Ozzy sitting on a throne decorated with skulls, while he points at the viewer and sports a trademark maniacal smile.

The cake is the work of award-winning cake artist Jane Lashbrook of UK-based Fabulously Fondant. It is one of hundreds of exhibits on display at the Cake International event, the world's biggest cake decorating event.

Jane shared a video of her creation of the Fabulously Fondant Instagram page.

The cake is one of many ways Birmingham hero Ozzy has been honoured in his hometown.

Last month it was revealed that Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne is working on an Ozzy Osbourne museum in Birmingham.

The Midlands city – which already benefits from a Black Sabbath bench and a Black Sabbath Bridge, and is currently playing host to a Black Sabbath ballet – will now provide a permanent home for Ozzy's personal archive.

Speaking on the Osbourne Family Podcast, Sharon said: “I’ve been busy trying to get together daddy’s memorabilia for the memorabilia place that we’re opening in Birmingham.

"He’s having all of his awards, all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from Earth days. I’ve got so much memorabilia.

“We’re gonna do it totally interactive. Every video, every live show of your dad’s, everything there. It’s more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that wanna see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get."

Ozzy recently told Metal Hammer that he plans to record a new album next year. He said: “I’m getting myself fit.

"I’ve done two albums fairly recently, both produced by Andrew Watt, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."