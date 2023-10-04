Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she's working on an Ozzy Osbourne museum in Birmingham. The city – which already benefits from a Black Sabbath bench and a Black Sabbath Bridge, and is currently playing host to a Black Sabbath ballet– will now provide a permanent home for Ozzy's personal archive.

“I’ve been busy trying to get together daddy’s memorabilia for the memorabilia place that we’re opening in Birmingham," says Sharon, speaking on the Osbourne Family Podcast. "He’s having all of his awards, all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from Earth days. I’ve got so much memorabilia.

“We’re gonna do it totally interactive. Every video, every live show of your dad’s, everything there. It’s more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that wanna see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get."

"It's like a crapshoot," interjects Ozzy.

“We’re going to have a café attached," Sharon continues. "And in there we’re going to have every instrument you can think of.

"With naked women serving," interjects Ozzy.

"Shut up!," says Sharon, before picking up the thread once more. "Music students can come in and we’re gonna do music classes, because there’s no music at schools anymore. So we’re gonna get friends, other musicians to come in.”

"Music at my school was f**king recorders," adds Ozzy. "They sound like somebody dying."

Elsewhere in the podcast, the Osbournes discuss the morality of hunting, that time Ozzy had an accident while dog sledding in Patagonia, how long the family could survive in the wilderness, and how sausages are made.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy reveals he plans to record a new album next year. “I’m getting myself fit," he reports. "I’ve done two albums fairly recently, both produced by Andrew Watt, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”