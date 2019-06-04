Black Sabbath duo to attend Birmingham bridge celebration

Earlier this year, it was announced that a steel bench dedicated to Black Sabbath would be unveiled in their home town of Birmingham.

It was introduced back in February, with Tony Iommi attending the ceremony, while plans were put in place to name the the bridge the bench will sit on after the rock icons.

It’s now been revealed that a ceremony to name the Black Sabbath Bridge will take place on the canal crossing on Broad Street at 3pm on June 26 – and both Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will attend the event.

The pair will arrive at the scene on a narrowboat and officially unveil the sign below the bridge, while tribute band Sabbra Cadabra will provide the musical entertainment on the day.

The decision to renamed the bridge is thanks to a partnership between Westside Business Improvement District (BID), the Canal And River Trust charity and Birmingham City Council.

Iommi says: “The bridge name and commemorative bench are both terrific and we’re thrilled that everyone can now enjoy what has become a special location for Black Sabbath history.”

Butler adds: “I can’t wait for what’s going to be such a memorable event, and one where I can once again thank the loyalty of our great fans.”

General manager of Westside BID Mike Olley says: “It’s going to be a wonderful event, and there is plenty of space on the canal footpaths, nearby bars and the bridge itself for all the Black Sabbath fans we are expecting to come to watch.”

Meanwhile, Birmingham’s Black Sabbath 50 Years exhibition is set to open its doors later this month. The event has been brought together by Home Of Metal in conjunction with Birmingham's Museums Trust and has been organised in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

It’ll run from June 26 until September 29 at the city’s Museum & Art Gallery.