Someone has made a movie about a bear going on a cocaine-induced rampage, and we want to see it right now

2023 looks like being a great year for movies. Aside from the 753 Marvel films currently on the slate, there’s everything from Dune pt 2 to the new Evil Dead sequel. But towering above them in terms of sheer WTF-ness is a film about an angry bear on a cocaine rampage. And its title? Cocaine Bear.

The trailer for this classic-in-the-making has just dropped, and it looks as batshit crazy and brilliant as the title suggests. According to the official blurb, the plot sees “a group of locals, tourists, and criminals converge in their quest for survival in a small Kentucky town against an American black bear going on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.”

The movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks, best known for her 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels, and stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O’Shea Jackson Jr (Straight Outta Compton, and the son of rapper Ice Cube) and late Goodfellas legend Ray Liotta, in one of his last roles.

And which mad genius came up with this story? Amazingly, it’s based on a real life event in which a 175lb Paddington hoovered up a duffel bag full of nose ningle that had been dropped out an airplane by a drug smuggler (who died when his parachute failed to open after jumping out of the plane following the coke). You can”t make this kind of thing up.

Cocaine Bear is released in the US on February 23, 2023. Check out the trailer below.