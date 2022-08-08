Some freak has mashed up Nickelback, with Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy, Fleetwood Mac and more, and we're not mad at this tbh

If you're a regular visitor to this site, you may well already be familiar with mash-up maverick DJ Cummerbund, whose creative flights of fancy have led to him creating mash-ups which answer questions such as 'How might Blink 182 sound if fronted by Tom Jones?', and 'What would happen if Metallica wanted to release a Yuletide banger?' and furthermore, 'What madness might result from mixing Disturbed with Dr. Dre, Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg and more?'



Well, dammit, if the man hasn't smashed it out of the ballpark once again, with track ostensibly crashing together Nickelback's Animals and Earth, Wind & Fire's disco-funk classic Boogie Wonderland, but mixing in additional spicy elements from Ozzy Osbourne, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton and more.The result, which Cummerbund has titled Animal Wonderland, is actually pretty, pretty good, another ear-worm treat we never knew we needed so badly in our lives.

Listen to the spliced sonic symphony below:

Nickelback recently announced they’ll celebrate the 15th anniversary of their All The Right Reasons album with a new special edition.

The expanded and remastered edition will be released on October 2 through Rhino Records on 2CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Along with all the original album tracks, it will also include acoustic songs, b-sides and a live show recorded at the Sturgis Bike Rally at the Buffalo Chip Campground in South Dakota in 2006.



Guitarist Ryan Peake revealed in April that a new documentary about the band is “close to being released.”