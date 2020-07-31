Nickelback prep All The Right Reasons 15th anniversary edition

Nickelback have announced they’ll celebrate the 15th anniversary of their All The Right Reasons album with a new special edition.

The expanded and remastered edition will be released on October 2 through Rhino Records on 2CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Along with all the original album tracks, it will also include acoustic songs, b-sides and a live show recorded at the Sturgis Bike Rally at the Buffalo Chip Campground in South Dakota in 2006.

All The Right Reasons was released in 2005 and hit the no.1 spot in Nickelback’s homeland of Canada, the US, UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. It’s sold more than 19 million copies around the world and spawned hit singles including Photograph, Rockstar, Savin’ Me and Far Away.

Guitarist Ryan Peake says: “We are so proud of the fact that this album connected with people the way it has. As an artist, you can only ever hope for something like that to happen.”

To mark the news, Nickelback have released an acoustic version of Photograph.

Nickelback: All The Right Reasons Reissue

Disc 1: All The Right Reasons and Assorted B-Sides

1. Follow You Home

2. Fight For All The Wrong Reasons

3. Photograph

4. Animals

5. Savin’ Me

6. Far Away

7. Next Contestant

8. Side Of A Bullet

9. If Everyone Cared

10. Someone That You’re With

11. Rockstar

12. We Will Rock You

13. Photograph (Acoustic)

14. Too Bad (Acoustic)

15. Someday (Live Acoustic)

Disc 2: Live at Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD (8/8/06)

1. Animals

2. Woke Up This Morning

3. Photograph

4. Because Of You

5. Far Away

6. Never Again

7. Savin’ Me

8. Someday

9. Side Of A Bullet

10. How You Remind Me

11. Too Bad

12. Figured You Out