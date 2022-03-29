Tom Jones fronting Blink-182 is wilder than Tom DeLonge's aliens obsession

By published

Ever wondered what Blink-182 would sound like with Sir Tom Jones on vocals? Wonder no more, friends, wonder no more

Jones-182
(Image credit: DJ Cummerbund)

From time to time, when not consumed by self-loathing, paranoia, murderous rage or plain old-fashioned jealousy, we all allow ourselves moments of idle fancy, do we not? What might it be like to have six legs and a scorpion's tail for a day, we might ponder. What would be preferable, fighting a giant duck once a week or eating only eggs for a full calendar year? That sort of thing.

But truthfully, not once, not ever, have we wondered what Blink-182 might sound like with Sir Tom Jones handling vocals.

And this, presumably, is why mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund, a man who has not only mulled over such a possibility but gone and crafted a musical mutation to satisfy his own curiosity in this matter, is currently lighting the finest Cuban cigars with $100 bills in a penthouse jacuzzi while us drones are bashing out online fluff for pennies.

Fair enough really.

Anyways, let's cut to the chase: check out It's Not Unusual, Dammit below:

Previous sorcery from the magnificent Cummerbund includes Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis. Once more, we can only applaud his delightfully twisted imagination and sonic wizardry.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.