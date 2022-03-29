Tom Jones fronting Blink-182 is wilder than Tom DeLonge's aliens obsession

From time to time, when not consumed by self-loathing, paranoia, murderous rage or plain old-fashioned jealousy, we all allow ourselves moments of idle fancy, do we not? What might it be like to have six legs and a scorpion's tail for a day, we might ponder. What would be preferable, fighting a giant duck once a week or eating only eggs for a full calendar year? That sort of thing.



But truthfully, not once, not ever, have we wondered what Blink-182 might sound like with Sir Tom Jones handling vocals.

And this, presumably, is why mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund, a man who has not only mulled over such a possibility but gone and crafted a musical mutation to satisfy his own curiosity in this matter, is currently lighting the finest Cuban cigars with $100 bills in a penthouse jacuzzi while us drones are bashing out online fluff for pennies.

Fair enough really.

Anyways, let's cut to the chase: check out It's Not Unusual, Dammit below:

Previous sorcery from the magnificent Cummerbund includes Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis. Once more, we can only applaud his delightfully twisted imagination and sonic wizardry.