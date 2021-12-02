Trending

This classic Christmas Metallica mash-up has been given a mighty remaster

DJ Cummerbund has perfected one of his most joyous mash-ups just in time for the holidays, For Carol The Bell Tolls

Mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund is delivering the goods this year with a sack full of Metallica goodness in the form of a new remix of For Carol The Bell Tolls.

In a bid for perfection, the YouTuber has decided to remaster one of his best creations, thanks to his Patreon patrons who made it possible for him to get new, swanky mixing tools. He also found a more HQ TSO file to use, as he was never truly happy with the original mix. Who are we to question a genius? You do you, Cummerbund. 

The mash-up consists of a medley of Metallica songs, including For Whom The Bell Tolls, One, Welcome Home (Sanitarium) and Nothing Else Matters, mixed with the  Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, The Original London Cast of Les Miserables, Bill Goldberg and The Nanny. Essentially, it's James Hetfield singing along to the catastrophic Christmas classic, Christmas Eve/Sarajevo, which makes for one fantastically dramatic listen.

Had enough of Wham? Fancy taking your Christmas/seasonal celebrations up a notch with a song that's bound to get everyone doing their most OTT performance after one too many glasses of sherry? Well this is all you need. 

Listen to the track below:

