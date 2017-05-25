Solstafir stream new album Berdreyminn in full

Icelandic post-rock stalwarts Solstafir are premiering their new album Berdreyminn exclusively with Metal Hammer, ahead of its release date on May 26 via Season Of Mist.
Berdreyminn is Solstafir’s sixth studio album and their first without drummer and founding member Guðmundur Óli Pálmason. Over the past two months, the band have been drip-feeding new tracks from the album including Ísafold,Bláfjall and Silfur-Refur.
“Finally, the time has come to present you Berdreyminn in its entirety,” says frontman Aðalbjörn “Addi” Tryggvason. “Hopefully, the previous pieces that we have released will now fall into their rightful places in the puzzle that this album represents.
“There is much to explore, surprises to discover, as well as meeting old friend again, and we sincerely hope that you will like what you find.”
Berdreyminn is out May 26, via Season Of Mist, and is available to order now.
Solstafir 2017 European tour
Jun 10: Paris, Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre, UK
Jun 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Jun 14: London Old Blue Last, UK
Jun 15: Breda Mezz, Netherlands
Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 17: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands
Jun 18: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany
Jun 19: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Jun 20: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany
Jun 21: Colmar Fete de la Musique, France
Jun 22: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France
Jun 23: Toulouse Rex, France
Jun 24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain