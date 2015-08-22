Soilwork unveil Enemies In Fidelity

Soilwork have issued a stream of their track Enemies In Fidelity.

It features on their latest album The Ride Majestic, due on August 28 via Nuclear Blast. It’s the band’s 10th album and it was produced by Jens Bogren, who handled work on their previous studio outing The Living Infinite in 2013 and their 2010 record The Panic Broadcast.

Mainman Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid tells Loudwire: “Enemies In Fidelity is a very melodic and atmospheric beast. This was one of the first songs that I wrote for the new album and it holds a lot of surprises.

“The chorus almost sounds as if Simon and Garfunkel started a black metal band. That’s the way we like it – playful, dark, intense and melancholic. It definitely stands out but also gives you an overall idea of what Soilwork currently is about.”

He continues: “The lyrics deal with whether you should escape or succumb to the suffering that you might experience in your life in order to find new strength. The ambivalence. The guilt and the respect towards your own existence. Being awakened and finding satisfaction through frustration and anger, to a point where it almost becomes addictive.”

Soilwork previously previewed the album’s title track and a behind the scenes documentary on the making of the record, with Strid revealing the project was created amid tragedy within the band. They’re currently on a world tour with shows scheduled until the end of 2015.

The Ride Majestic tracklist

01. The Ride Majestic 02. Alight In The Aftermath 03. Death In General 04. Enemies In Fidelity 05. Petrichor By Sulphur 06. The Phantom 07. The Ride Majestic (Aspire Angelic) 08. Whirl Of pain 09. All Along Echoing Paths 10. Shining Lights 11. Father And Son, Watching The World 12. Of Hollow Dreams 13. Ghosts And Thunder