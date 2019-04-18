Soen announce Latin American tour for 2020

Soen have announced that they will tour Latin America for the very first time in March 2020 in support of their new album Lotus, which was released earlier this year via Silver Lining Music.

Drummer Martin Lopez comments: "After a very long wait it's finally time to come to Latin America to present our new album Lotus. It is with great joy and satisfaction that we can announce that we will be coming to you in March of 2020. We have never toured Latin America before and we are beyond ecstatic to share our music with the best audience in the world… See you soon!”

Tickets for the dates, which will see the band perform in Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica will be available for pre-sale from May 17, 2019. More information will be released shortly.

In order for the fans to get a taste of what’s to come and to pay homage to those who've come out to support them already, Soen are releasing a video photobook from moments captured while on the road in Europe earlier this year. You can watch it below.