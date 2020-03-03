Smashing Pumpkins announce Rock Invasion 2 Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they'll head out on the road again this spring.

Billy Corgan and co. have lined up a total of 11 dates across the US on the Rock Invasion 2 Tour, with the first show taking place at the Louisville Palace on April 23. The tour will wrap up with a set at the Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts on May 8.

The band say: “Invading select US cities this spring – the Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 Tour! Prepare for an all-out sonic assault.”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale this coming Friday (March 6) from 10am local time through Live Nation.

Original Smashing Pumpkins members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha reunited two years ago, initially for a North American tour.

That was then expanded to include further shows, including an appearance at London’s Wembley Arena in late 2018, with the band then launching the album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun in November of that year.

In a 2018 interview with Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show on Apple Music, Corgan revealed they had “hundreds” of finished tracks that will see the light of day in the future.

He added: “The plan is to keep releasing music – it could be a single, it could be an EP. We want to go back to what was our early approach which was to be somewhat casual about releases – more the b-sides, let’s call it the fun versions, not get too uptight version of the band.

“Now that I’m really excited by the re-rise of the vinyl record shop and the fact that there is a beautiful balance now between vinyl releases and streaming services, we’re going to start just unloading the archive – and we have archives for decades.”

Find a list of Smashing Pumpkins tour dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 Tour

Apr 23: Louisville Palace, KY

Apr 25: Grand Rapids Monroe Live, MI

Apr 26: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Apr 28: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Apr 29: East Moline The Rust Belt, IL

May 01: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

May 02: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 03: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

May 05: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, SC

May 06: Columbia The Township Auditorium, SC

May 08: Greensboro Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts, NC