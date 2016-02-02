Smashing Pumpkins announce North America tour

Smashing Pumpkins have revealed they will tour North America in March and April.

Frontman Billy Corgan is hitting the road with original drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Schroeder for the 19-date run. Support comes from singer-songwriter Liz Phair – who hasn’t toured the US in six years.

Corgan previously said that it would be “inorganic” to reform the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup with bassist D’arcy Wretzky and guitarist James Iha, adding that, “People rarely get out of original reunions what they think they’re gonna get.”

The Pumpkins’ current lineup put out Monuments To An Elegy in December 2014, with Day For Night slated for release this year.

The Smashing Pumpkins North America tour 2016

Mar 22: Portland Schnitzer Hall, OR

Mar 23: Seattle The Paramount, WA

Mar 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Mar 26-27: Los Angeles Theatre at Ace Hotel, LA

Mar 29: Salt Lake City Kingsbury Hall, UT

Mar 30: Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House, CO

Apr 01: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 02: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH

Apr 04: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 08: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Apr 09: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Apr 10: Washington DC Lincoln Theatre, WA

Apr 12: Toronto Massey Hall, OT

Apr 14: Chicago Civic Opera House, IL

Apr 15: Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

Apr 16: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Apr 18: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

Apr 19: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

Apr 20: Houston Cullen Performance Hall, TX