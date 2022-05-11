Smashing Pumpkins announce '90s alt. rock dream tour with Jane's Addiction

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a huge US arena tour for autumn/winter.

The 32-date Spirits On Fire tour will launch in Dallas, Texas on October 2, and run through to November 19, with Billy Corgan's band headlining the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

The Pumpkins will be joined on the trek by Jane's Addiction, with Poppy and Meg Myers opening on selected dates.

The Spirits On Fire tour will visit:

Oct 02: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Oct 03: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Oct 05: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Oct 07: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Oct 08: Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

Oct 10: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Oct 11: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Oct 13: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

Oct 14: UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

Oct 16: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Oct 18: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Oct 19: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Oct 21: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 22: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 24: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Oct 26: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Oct 27: Centre Videotron, Quebec City, QC

Oct 29: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Oct 30: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Nov 01: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Nov 02: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Nov 04: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Nov 05: United Center, Chicago, IL

Nov 07: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Nov 09: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Nov 11: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Nov 12: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Nov 13: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Nov 15: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Nov 16: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Nov 18: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Nov 19: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA



The Pumpkins will appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden tomorrow night (May 12) to launch the tour.

Last March, the band officially began work on a 33-song follow-up to 1995 double album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and its equally weighty 2000 follow-up Machina/Machines Of God.

They posted on social media saying: “Starting new SP album today, the 33 song sequel to MCIS and Machina. Songs are written, lyrics too...so now it's just record-record-record.”