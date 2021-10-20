Slow Crush release the stunningly sleepy new single Lull

Slow Crush have shared the new single Lull, lifted from their forthcoming new album, Hush, set for release on October 22 via Church Road Records.

Lull is the third and final release before the arrival of Slow Crush's new album, and follows a stunningly sleepy melody, cushioned by thick walls of distortion-soaked shoegaze.

"If you listen closely during the intro, you can hear the rain hitting the studio's tall glass ceilings – a minute detail that captures the atmosphere of the track perfectly" vocalist Isa Holliday explains.

"We entrusted our talented friend, Bobby Pook at Sumo Crucial Productions, to create the video. With minimal instructions, he produced a beautiful visual representation conveying the song's mood - the yearning for togetherness and affection to contend the almost apocalyptic sense of solitude. A mood that we have perhaps all been confronted with at some point over the last two years.

"The video follows the protagonist waking up, anxiously chasing down the streets in search to intercept his sense of foreboding," Isa continues. "In comparison to the previous two singles, Lull takes the listener on a more vulnerable emotional journey."

In other news, Slow Crush will be setting off on tour across the UK this winter with progressive metallers Loathe. Kicking off on December 9 in Glasgow's Classic Grand, the pair of bands will be performing in Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Bournemouth and Brighton, before finishing up in London on December 18.

Dec 09: Glasgow, Classic Grand

Dec 10: Liverpool, Arts Club

Dec 11: Birmingham, Asylum

Dec 12: Sheffield, Foundry

Dec 14: Bristol, The Fleece

Dec 15: Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station

Dec 17: Brighton, Patterns

Dec 18: London, Lafayette

(Image credit: Church Road Records)

Hush track listing:

1. Drown

2. Blue

3. Swoon

4. Gloom

5. Swivel

6. Réve

7. Hush

8. Lull

9. Thrill

10. Bent and Broken