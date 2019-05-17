Slipknot's Unsainted will make its live debut on TV later tonight

Following a week of cryptic teasers from the band, yesterday Slipknot finally unveiled their new masks along with a video for their single Unsainted.

And fans will have the chance to see the Iowa outfit play the song live later today when Slipknot appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The show will be broadcast on ABC at 11.55pm ET (4.55am GMT) and will see Slipknot play the track on Kimmel’s outdoor stage along with their 2018 standalone single All Out Life.

Slipknot tweeted: "We are excited to share with you the next evolution of Slipknot. Our two song performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will mark the live world premieres of Unsainted and All Out Life. Are you ready?”

It’ll also be the first chance we get to see the the mysterious ninth member of the band, who was pictured in the new Slipknot promo shot yesterday.

The percussionist has taken the place of Chris Fehn, who left Slipknot back in March, but his identity has yet to be revealed.

Speculation as to who it is is rife across the internet, with some fans suggesting it could be Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon. However, Metal Sucks report that he’s denied he’s joined the band.

Slipknot’s new album We Are Not Your Kind will be released on August 9 through Roadrunner Records and is now available to pre-order.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth