Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan thanks fans for messages of support following the death of his daughter

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has thanked fans for their support following the death of his daughter Gabrielle.

The 22-year-old died last Saturday, with Crahan reporting the news the following day. Gabrielle was the youngest of Crahan and wife Chantel's four children.

Crahan posted a message on Instagram saying: “Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness we have been receiving.

“While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message and comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful.

“You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, and strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.”

In the post, Crahan also confirms that Gabrielle’s funeral will take place this coming Sunday (May 26), and adds: “Flowers may be sent to the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Cards and condolences may be directed to Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines.”

No cause of death has been made public.