Slipknot won't keep fans waiting

Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson says fans won’t have to wait as long for their next album as they did for .5: The Gray Chapter.

The group’s latest album – released last October – came six years after 2008’s All Hope Is Gone and followed the death of bassist Paul Gray and the sacking of drummer Joey Jordison.

But Thomson says Slipknot have taken to writing and recording snippets of new ideas on laptops while touring. That, he says, should prevent the kind of wait fans endured for .5: The Gray Chapter. And they could even start recording the follow-up this year, once their touring commitments come to an end.

Thomson tells MusicRadar: “It enables us to have songs in the can already before we go in a studio to work on a new album. We hope to do our next record sooner after touring.

“We don’t want to spend the same amount of time between albums as we’ve done with the last two.”

Fellow guitarist Jim Root said this week that he had recorded some of the bass parts for the new record, and he adds that overall, most of the songwriting duties fell on his lap ahead of the current release.

Root says: “When you had Paul and Joey writing, you had to find your place. With .5 it seems like I, basically, did the whole record. That’s why I really put my nose to the grindstone and put together enough arrangements so that we could finally get going.”

Slipknot are on tour in the UK this month with support from Korn and King 810.

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena

Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 20: Manchester Arena

Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena

Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena