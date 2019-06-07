Slipknot will live stream their set from Germany’s Rock Am Ring this weekend

Slipknot will kick off their European summer tour today (June 7) when they take to that stage at Rockfest in Finland.

It’s the start of the band’s touring cycle in support of their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind, which will arrive on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

Following their Rockfest performance, they’ll head to Germany for an appearance on Saturday at Hamburg’s Rock Im Park. Then, on Sunday, Slipknot will headline Nurburg’s Rock Am Ring – and you’ll be able to watch the whole set live.

The band revealed the news on social media, with the set due to get under way at 9.45pm GMT, 4.45pm ET and 1.45pm PT.

It’ll be available to watch through Slipknot’s official website or you can bookmark this page and tune in right here.

Slipknot revealed their new masks in their video for Unsainted last month and later performed a blistering two-song set on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, guitarist Jim Root said: “This is the most time we’ve had to write a record and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums – not just songs.

“While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

Watch our full performance LIVE at Germany's @rockamring this Sunday, June 9 at 9:45pm UK • 4:45pm NY • 1:45pm LA. Tune-in here: https://t.co/C7GiWup1Rn #WeAreNotYourKind pic.twitter.com/BAvllCRyPKJune 6, 2019

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth