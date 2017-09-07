Trending

Slipknot to release Day Of The Gusano live package

By () Metal Hammer  

Slipknot will release their live set from Mexico’s Knotfest featured in documentary movie Day Of The Gusano - watch teaser trailer

Slipknot
Slipknot

Slipknot have announced that they’ll release a live package showcasing their set that was featured in documentary movie Day Of The Gusano.

The film premiered at cinemas across the world last night (September 6) and documents Slipknot’s first ever visit to Mexico City in 2015, and features exclusive interviews with band members talking about their loyal fans.

The band will now launch the full live set from the event on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray on October 20 via Eagle Rock.

Speaking about Day Of The Gusano, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them.

“It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Guitarist Jim Root added:“We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico – not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

Pre-orders for the live package are now available via Eagle Rock’s website. Find the packaging, tracklist and teaser trailer below.

Slipknot Day Of The Gusano tracklist

  1. Sarcastrophe
  2. The Heretic Anthem
  3. Psychosocial
  4. The Devil In I
  5. Me Inside
  6. Vermilion
  7. Wait And Bleed
  8. Prosthetics
  9. Before I Forget
  10. Eeyore
  11. Duality
  12. Custer
  13. Spit It Out
  14. Metabolic / 742617000027
  15. Sic
  16. People = Shit
  17. Surfacing / Til We Die

Slipknot fan family sold car for concert tickets says Clown

See more Metal Hammer news