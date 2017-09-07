Slipknot to release Day Of The Gusano live package

Slipknot have announced that they’ll release a live package showcasing their set that was featured in documentary movie Day Of The Gusano.

The film premiered at cinemas across the world last night (September 6) and documents Slipknot’s first ever visit to Mexico City in 2015, and features exclusive interviews with band members talking about their loyal fans.

The band will now launch the full live set from the event on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray on October 20 via Eagle Rock.

Speaking about Day Of The Gusano, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them.

“It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Guitarist Jim Root added:“We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico – not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

Pre-orders for the live package are now available via Eagle Rock’s website. Find the packaging, tracklist and teaser trailer below.

Slipknot Day Of The Gusano tracklist

Sarcastrophe The Heretic Anthem Psychosocial The Devil In I Me Inside Vermilion Wait And Bleed Prosthetics Before I Forget Eeyore Duality Custer Spit It Out Metabolic / 742617000027 Sic People = Shit Surfacing / Til We Die

