Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Tool, Korn, Babymetal and more set for Aftershock 2019

Organisers of the Aftershock festival have revealed dozens of names for this year’s event.

It’ll take place at Discovery park in Sacramento, California, on October 11, 12 and 13.

Among the names announced are Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Tool, Korn, Babymetal, Clutch, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Andrew W.K., Blink-182, Marilyn Manson, Bring Me The Horizon, Gojira and Architects.

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch says: “Aftershock Festival is always a unique experience for Korn compared to other festivals.

“One of the main reasons is we have many friends and family that live near Sacto, so it’s always like a family reunion when we play Aftershock.

“We’ve been gone a while and we’re coming back this year with a new album, new stage look, and a new excitement that is very contagious!

“We feel like we are on fire right now and our fans are gonna be fuel for the flames!”

Aside from the music, fans will be able to sample Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey and their Enter Night Pilsner, along with craft cocktails and more.

VIP and general admission tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (April 26) from 12noon PT. Visit the official Aftershock website for further details.