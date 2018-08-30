Metallica launch ‘Blackened’ whiskey

Metallica are launching their own whiskey this week.

The band has teamed up with distiller Dave Pickerell to launch Blackened, a blended whiskey named after the opening track from 1988’s …And Justice For All album.

According to the band, the whiskey is “housed in black brandy barrels and inundated with low hertz sound waves so intense that it actually enhances the molecular interaction and ultimately the finish of the whiskey.”

It comes alive! 🥃 #blackenedwhiskey @blckndwhsky pic.twitter.com/5r0MzxeyAaAugust 29, 2018

Continue the band: “We are fortunate to have a long-time collaboration with Meyer Sound, who have engineered a proprietary subwoofer that amplifies the low frequency sound waves and all the planets aligned. It just so happens that the low-frequency range needed for Dave’s vision was the range you hear in our music and the process of sonic-enhancement we call “Black Noise” was born. A patent-pending process, the playlists that we create helps to shape the flavor of the whiskey.”

Each batch of bottles comes with an accompanying Spotify/Apple Music playlist.

Metallica recently launched their own range of watches, including a $500 Master Of Puppets edition.