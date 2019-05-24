Slipknot on new member's identity: “It’s nobody’s f****** business”

Ever since Slipknot revealed their new masks last week when they released their video for Unsainted, speculation has been rife as to who their new member might be.

The mystery percussionist has taken the place of Chris Fehn, who left Slipknot in March, with some fans suggesting it could be Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon. However, Metal Sucks previously reported that he denied the rumour.

And when Kerrang asked Corey Taylor and Crahan in a recent interview if they’d be willing to divulge the member’s identify, they were told, “No.”

Crahan added: “The position you may or may not be talking about is nobody’s fucking business. The proof is in the pudding.”

Crahan also said fans would have the chance to make up their own minds when Slipknot head out on tour in the coming weeks.

A similar situation arose in 2014 when it was unclear as to who Slipknot’s new bassist and drummer were.

Drummer Jay Weinberg was unmasked after an online rant by his ex-bandmate Laura Jane Grace, while bassist Allessando ‘Vman’ Venturella of Krokodil’s identity was given away thanks to his tattoos which were on display in The Devil In I video.

At the time, Taylor said on Corey Taylor Talks: “Somebody already pointing out the tattoos. I was like, ‘Why didn’t we make him wear gloves?’ I was so upset.

“We thought of all this stuff – we put the hood on him and then the mask, and he was like, ‘It’s really hot, guys.’ Then there’s his tattoos for everybody. We missed the mark on that one.”

Slipknot will release their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth