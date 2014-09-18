Slipknot drummer unmasked by feud?

The identity of Joey Jordison’s replacement in Slipknot may have been revealed through the tweet of an angry ex-bandmate.

It’s been speculated for some time that Jay Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen’s sticksman Max, is the man behind the kit for upcoming album 5. The Gray Chapter.

That hasn’t been confirmed by the band – but a tweet by Weinberg’s former colleague Laura Jane Grace seems to support the rumours.

Weinberg, 24, was a member of Grace’s band Against Me! for two years until December 2012, after a stint with Madball. Grace tweeted today: “Dear Slipknot, good luck with that. #shitbag.”

She’d previously said she had no idea how or why Weinberg quit her outfit, saying: “I woke up one morning and read on Twitter that he was leaving. I have never talked to him since.”

Slipknot’s new drummer and bassist both sport the same masks in the band’s latest incarnation, showcased in the video for lead single The Devil In I. Frontman Corey Taylor last month insisted the new members’ identities would be kept a secret until the band wanted to reveal them, saying: “Trust me – when the time is right we’ll give you the answers you need. That’s the way it is.”

Earlier this week speculation rose that the late Paul Gray’s replacement is Alessandro Venturella, after tattoos on his hand were identified in The Devil In I video. 5. The Gray Chapter is released on October 20. Slipknot are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer – it’s already sold out online but other purchase options are available.