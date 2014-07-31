Slipknot dial up the gross on new teaser clip

Slipknot have released a fifth bizarre video teaser for their upcoming album.

Issued via the band’s official Twitter page, the new clip is entitled Succumb To/The Selfish/Creation and is every bit as creepy as the four that preceded it. It’s accompanied with the above image.

The new album, which is as yet untitled and has not been given a release date, will be the band’s first since 2008’s All Hope Is Gone and also their first record since the death of bass player Paul Gray in 2010.

Frontman Corey Taylor said previously that the album will be “exactly what you want it to be”.

Slipknot parted company with drummer Joey Jordison last year and former Madball and Against Me drummer Jay Weinberg is thought to be behind the kit for recording sessions, but the band haven’t commented.

Head over to Slipknot’s Twitter page to watch the new clip.

Meanwhile, Taylor has tweeted a cryptic message from his own Twitter account, which could signal a new track is about to be released, or that further details on the upcoming album will be made available tomorrow. It reads simply: “Heheh. Friday.”