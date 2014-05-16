Slipknot album 'exactly what you want it to be'

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has described the band's next album as "exactly what you want it to be."

They’re currently recording what will be their first record since the tragic death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010 – and also their first since firing drummer Joey Jordison last year.

It’s been suggested former Madball and Against Me drummer Jay Weinberg is behind the kit for recording sessions, but the band haven’t commented.

Taylor tells FrontRowLiveEnt.com: “The album is coming along. Trust me, it’s going to be rad. It’s good. Everything is going exactly how it needs to go – it’s going to be awesome.”

He says fans will hear new music “soonish,” adding: “That’s all I can say legally.”

Asked how the band have dealt with so much downtime in recent years, the frontman replies: “I have no idea. But the good thing is we’re all been writing. There’s a ton of stuff we’re pretty stoked on. It’s exactly what you want it to be.”

And he hopes they’ll be appearing live again towards the end of the year. “We’re working on some stuff,” he promises. “Once we know everyone will know.”

Taylor revealed earlier this year that he thought Slipknot’s new material fell between their albums Iowa and Volume 3, reporting: “It feels like the story of the band so far, which is a totally different take on what I’ve been used to writing with Slipknot. But I think, because of everything we’ve been through, it’s time to tell that story.”

