Slipknot are teasing something special with mysterious billboard and website

Slipknot have placed a cryptic new billboard in Indio, California, near the site of this month’s Coachella and last October’s Power Trip festivals.

The advertisement, which has been spotted and shared by the nu metal band’s fans on Reddit, contains the Slipknot logo, plus the phrases “ONE NIGHT ONLY” and “LONG MAY YOU DIE”.

The billboard also features a URL, youcantkillme.com, which is a website about the Iowan nine-piece presented in the style of early internet blogs.

youcantkillme.com contains all of Slipknot’s currently announced live dates, as well as the track listing of the band’s 1999 debut album.

A full bio detailing the history of the Slipknot album is available on the site, too.

Slipknot will be touring Europe towards the end of the year to celebrate their debut’s 25th anniversary and perform it in its entirety.

Before that, the band will be playing a number of North and South American festivals in the spring and the autumn, starting at Sick New World, Las Vegas, on April 27.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slipknot’s 2024 shows will be their first since 2013 without long-time drummer Jay Weinberg, following his dismissal in November.

The band have posted cryptic social media posts teasing the identity of Weinberg’s replacement.

Although Slipknot’s new drummer hasn’t been officially named, fans speculate that it may be former Sepultura member Eloy Casagrande.

Casagrande abruptly left Sepultura mere days before the start of their ongoing farewell tour in February.

The full list of Slipknot’s 2024 tour dates is available below.

Apr 27: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 26: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 19–20: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.