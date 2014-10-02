Slipknot are playing Rock am Ring and Rock im Park

Slipknot have just confirmed their appearance at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park via their official Facebook page.

Rock am Ring is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year and Rock im Park is marking its 20th year – both it seems with Slipknot headlining. No comment from the Knot as yet except for a photo and links on their Facebook page.

Bands already announced for Rock am Ring and Rock im Park include Asking Alexandria, In Flames, Lamb Of God, Motorhead, Skindred, Foo Fighters, Papa Roach and Parkway Drive.

There’s no word as yet on whether Slipknot are coming over to UK next summer but with dates so close to Download Festival, speculation is rife.

Do you think they’ll be popping over to Donington next year? Or maybe somewhere else?