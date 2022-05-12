Slipknot are becoming playable characters in a popular battle video game

Slipknot have partnered with Titan Forge Games to unleash The Nine as playable characters into the Smite universe

Slipknot have joined forces with Titan Forge Games, and are soon to become playable characters within the popular multi-player online battle game Smite.

All nine members of the Iowan metal heavyweights can be played, and just like their real life selves, their characters look gnarly AF. The figures will be unlocked on the game's update to version 9.5.

Each band member is paired with their respective instrument, which has been modified into a weapon. Where drummer Clown uses his thunderous playing behind the kit as a dangerous force, guitarist Jim Root wields his guitar – which appears more like an axe – to destroy his enemies. 

According to a blog post on Knotfest, the Smite X Slipknot crossover will also include a music pack, containing Duality, Psychosocial and The Devil In I. As players perform actions, like getting kills or destroying objectives, the music pack will play different sections from each song, rotating throughout the match.

For those unfamiliar with Smite, it's a free-to-play, third-person battle arena multiplayer video game in which players can control a god, goddess or mythological figure during team-based combat. These gods can wear armour known as "skins", which is how the Slipknot characters will be presented. Players can play as either Poseidon, Chaac, and Raijin for this crossover.

To share the news, Smite have posted a trailer showcasing each character or "skin", which is soundtracked by Slipknot's 2004 anthem Duality.

The video's caption reads: "Let me hear you scream! Slipknot legends Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Craig Jones, Michael Pfaff, Clown, Jay Weinberg, Mick Thomson, Jim Root, & Alessandro Venturella are joining the Battleground of the Gods!"

Check it out below:

