Slipknot announce more US Knotfest Roadshow dates

Slipknot have announced another US run of Knotfest Roadshow dates. The band will play nine shows, kicking off in Nashville, TN, on September 20 and climaxing in Irvine, CA on October 7 (full dates below). Support will come Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire, and pre-sales start on June 14 at 10am PDT from Knotfest.com/Roadshow (opens in new tab).

Slipknot are currently near the end of their first leg of North American Roadshow dates, and will head to mainland Europe next month for a run of 16 dates.

Meanwhile, it looks like the long wait for new music is almost over. Speaking to the crowd during Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow performance in Moline, Illinois on June 5, Corey Taylor said, "I'm gonna start some shit by telling you that probably within the next month, you will probably hear some new fuckin' Slipknot shit."

It'll be the band's first release since The Chapeltown Rag dropped in November last year. According to statements from Taylor and Clown, the new album is apparently very "experimental", while one track is "the heaviest blues song on earth". We're also promised that the album will contain celestial soundscapes featuring samples of "different moons around different planets".

Jun 14: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Garden Arena, NV

Jun 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 25: Machaca Festival, Mexico

Jul 20: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 23: Athens Release Festival, Greece

Jul 25: Villafranca di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy

Jul 27: Graz Messe Open Air, Austria

Jul 28: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 30: Oberhausen Knotfest, Germany

Aug 01: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Aug 03: Bratislava Nepela Arena, Slovakia

Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland

Aug 11: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Aug 13: Turku Knotfest, Finland

Aug 15: Malmö Arena, Sweden

Aug 16: Charleville-mézières Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Sep 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 21: Springfield Great Southern Bank Arena, MO

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 24: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 27: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Oct 01: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 02: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Oct 04: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 07: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA

New dates in bold.