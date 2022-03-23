Slipknot's upcoming album features samples of "different moons around different planets"

DJ Sid Wilson has revealed that the upcoming Slipknot album has otherworldly influences, namely sound samples of "different moons around different planets within our solar system".

In conversation with Full Metal Jackie, Wilson shared this new insight about the new collection, which has been previously described by frontman Corey Taylor as "a very melodic, heavier version of Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)."

"The development of this album happened a lot during touring. We have a portable studio set up with us, so a lot of ideas get put down in the studio room backstage" Wilson explains. "In a way, we're touring and touring and getting further and further from earth."

Of the interplanetary soundscapes, he continues, "So I actually dove into a lot of samples from different moons around different planets within our solar system to kind of translate the amount of travel we were doing and also bringing it back down to earth for everyone to listen to. So my sound selection was a little more off-planet than normal."

Earlier this month, Corey Taylor shared an update about when the new album is due to arrive.



“We don’t have a hard [release] date yet ’cause we’re lazy and we’re still mixing the damn thing" he explained.

“I can tell you it’s completely recorded and we’re about halfway through mixing it" the frontman added. "So, to me, I would say probably two or three months [from now]. That’s my ballpark. I’m hoping; I’m gonna push to get it out then – maybe summertime sometime.”

Fans eagerly awaiting Slipknot album seven will have to console themselves with the one song from the sessions to emerge to date, the Yorkshire Ripper-inspired The Chapeltown Rag, which was released back in November.