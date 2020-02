Slipknot have added a second London date to their February UK tour.

This week they confirmed four arena dates in support of latest album .5: The Gray Chapter.

Now they’ve added a fifth – they’ll play London’s Alexandra Palace on February 10 as well as February 9.

Tickets are on sale now.

Slipknot UK tour

Feb 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 09: London Alexandra Palace

Feb 10: London Alexandra Palace

Feb 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Feb 13: Leeds First Direct Arena

