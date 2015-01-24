Sleeping With Sirens detail Madness

Sleeping With Sirens will issue their 4th full-length album, Madness, on March 16 via Epitaph Records.

Produced by John Feldmann (Good Charlotte, Panic! At The Disco), the Florida-based outfit previewed the follow-up to 2013’s Feel with the release of the lead track, Kick Me – a video filmed at the Underworld club in London last August ahead of the band’s appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Sleeping With Sirens launch the second leg of The World Tour - a co-headlining trek with Pierce The Veil - this weekend in California and the pair will return to the UK for shows in March/April.

Singer Kellin Quinn says: “It’s been a while since either Sleeping With Sirens or Pierce The Veil have toured, and I think it’s truly special to travel the world together. So to do a tour this long that hits so many countries? What more could you ask for? It’ll be insane, so don’t miss out!”

UK TOUR DATES

Mar 29: Norwich LCR UEA

Mar 30: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 31: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 02: Manchester Academy

Apr 03: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 04: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 06: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 07: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 08: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 10: London Kentish Town Forum

Apr 11: London Kentish Town Forum

TRACKLIST

1. Kick Me

2. Go Go Go

3. Gold

4. Save Me A Spark

5. Fly

6. The Strays

7. Left Alone

8. We Like It Loud

9. Heroine

10. November

11. Better Off Dead

12. Madness

13. Don’t Say Anything