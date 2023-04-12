Sleep Token announce US tour

Mysterious masked metallers Sleep Token have announced a lengthy US tour that'll kick off this autumn. The band, whose new studio album Take Me Back To Eden wil land on May 19 via Spinefarm Records, will kick off the tour on September 8 at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia, before taking in stops in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Detroit, Oklahoma, St. Louis, Denver, Portland, San Diego, Los Angeles and many more.

The tour's final show will take place on October 7 at this year's huge Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.

Check out the full list of dates for Sleep Token's US tour below.

Sep 8: Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sep 9: Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sep 10: New York, NY Webster Hall

Sep 12: Worcester, MA The Palladium

Sep 13: Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

Sep 15: Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Sep 17: St Paul, MN Myth Live

Sep 19: Dallas, TX The Studio At The Factory

Sep 20: Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Sep 22: St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn

Sep 23: Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

Sep 25: Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

Sep 26: Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Sep 28: Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

Sep 29: Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Sep 30: Seattle, WA The Showbox

Oct 1: Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct 3: San Diego, CA The Observatory Np

Oct 4: Los Angeles, CA The El Rey Theatre

Oct 5: Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

Oct 7: Sacramento, CA Aftershock