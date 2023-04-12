Sleep Token announce US tour

Mysterious masked metallers Sleep Token have announced a lengthy US tour that'll kick off this autumn. The band, whose new studio album Take Me Back To Eden wil land on May 19 via Spinefarm Records, will kick off the tour on September 8 at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia, before taking in stops in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Detroit, Oklahoma, St. Louis, Denver, Portland, San Diego, Los Angeles and many more.
The tour's final show will take place on October 7 at this year's huge Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.
Check out the full list of dates for Sleep Token's US tour below.
Sleep Token US tour dates 2023
Sep 8: Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Sep 9: Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Sep 10: New York, NY Webster Hall
Sep 12: Worcester, MA The Palladium
Sep 13: Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
Sep 15: Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Sep 17: St Paul, MN Myth Live
Sep 19: Dallas, TX The Studio At The Factory
Sep 20: Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre
Sep 22: St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn
Sep 23: Louisville, KY Louder Than Life
Sep 25: Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre
Sep 26: Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Sep 28: Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
Sep 29: Boise, ID Knitting Factory
Sep 30: Seattle, WA The Showbox
Oct 1: Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct 3: San Diego, CA The Observatory Np
Oct 4: Los Angeles, CA The El Rey Theatre
Oct 5: Anaheim, CA House Of Blues
Oct 7: Sacramento, CA Aftershock