Sleep have released a new Dopesmoker vinyl containing actual marijuana

Sleep have announced the new reissue of their seminal 2003 LP Dopesmoker, in the form of a new pressing containing real marijuana leaves. The "Weedian High-Fi" deluxe record will be available through Jack White's Third Man Records from August 26.

Alongside the weed-infused version, which will be exclusively available at Third Man's Detroit storefront, fans will also be able to purchase and pre-order a standard black vinyl pressing.

The reissue includes the first digital release of Sleep’s Hot Lava Man, which will arrive on streaming platforms this Friday along with the return of Dopesmoker, following its removal in February.

According to Third Man Records, the pressing was manufactured in partnership with Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis, and "contains the quintessential representation of Sleep’s plant of choice, the seven-pointed pot leaf embedded in a “mosquito-in-amber” fashion".

The 63-minute singular track which makes up the entirety of the record was originally recorded in 1996, however was released (in slightly different edit/mix) in 1999 under the title Jerusalem. It was re-released in 2003 as Dopesmoker through Tee Pee Records.

Sleep later released a remastered version of the album via Southern Lord, and later returned in 2018 with The Sciences, which served as their first full offering since the original Dopesmoker.

Check out the pressing below: