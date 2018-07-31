Sleaford Mods announce new self-titled EP

Sleaford Mods - Sleaford Mods tracklisting 1. Stick In A Five And Go

2. Bang Someone Out

3. Gallows Hill

4. Dregs

5. Joke Shop

Sleaford Mods have announced that a new, self-titled EP will be released later this year.

The band will launch the EP on September 14 via Rough Trade Records. Recorded in Nottingham earlier this year, the album includes lead single Stick In A Five & Go – you can check out the single's lyric video in full below.

On the new material, frontman Jason Williamson says: "The lead tracks are mostly full of violent tendencies that only transpire through imagination.

"People are powerless under the political monster, and the intense anger and frustration morphs into illusions of attacking each other through the bravado of social media, depression and paranoia."

The band are playing three dates in support of the EP. Check them out at the bottom of the page.

Sep 21: London Roundhouse, London, UK

Sep 22: London Roundhouse, London, UK

Sep 30: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK