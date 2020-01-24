Slayer warn fans over hoax festival tickets

Slayer have issued a statement warning fans to be aware that someone selling tickets for this year’s Sweden Rocks festival on secondary ticket site Viagogo has wrongly claimed they’ll be playing a reunion show.

The band brought the curtain down on their legendary career at The Forum in Los Angeles at the end of November last year, wrapping up their final performance with a blistering version of Angel Of Death.

But reports of a scammer indicating Slayer will reform for the summer festival has prompted the band to issue a warning.

Slayer say: “Warning to Slayer fans! There are tickets being offered on Viagogo for a Slayer performance at Sweden Rocks June 2020. Buyer beware – this is a resale site with inaccurate information. Slayer will not be performing.”

At the time of writing, tickets with that information appear to have been removed from the website.

Despite calling time on their career, Slayer’s manager Rick Sales said last year that although their live career is over that didn’t “mean the end of the band.”

Slayer released their concert film and short movie compilation The Repentless Killogy towards the end of 2019, after it premiered in cinemas around the world at the start of November.