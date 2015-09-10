Slayer's Araya seen in horror metal movie clip

Slayer frontman Tom Araya makes a cameo appearance in a clip from horror metal movie Hairmetal Shotgun Zombie Massacre, which recently completed shooting.

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Morbid Angel’s David Vincent also make cameos in the film, based on the adventures of a band called Witches’ Lips, whose music has been written and performed by ex Judas Priest frontman Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens and Phil Anselmo collaborator Marzi Montazeri.

Creators Joshua Allan Vargas and Jvstin Whitney – who spent 11 years on the project – recently explained: “A hair metal band, while struggling to find its own identity, decides to record its first full-length album in a notorious cemetery.

“Chock full of weed, coke and booze, the band unwittingly open a gate that allows demons to possess corpses. With the odds getting slimmer, the band must battle hordes of the undead – and hope to get a record deal somewhere in the process.”