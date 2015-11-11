Slayer titles set for vinyl reissues

Four classic Slayer titles are to be re-released on vinyl on January 15.

Show No Mercy (1983), Live Undead (1984), Haunting The Chapel (1984) and Hell Awaits (1985) will be issued under the Metal Blade Originals series on regular black vinyl and limited-edition coloured pressings.

Each will be presented in heavyweight cardboard sleeves, and come with branded stickers, prints and poster artwork. Hell Awaits, Show No Mercy and Live Undead will also launch with a 250g insert.

All four titles are available to to pre-order.

Slayer released their 11th studio album Repentless this year and will return to the UK later this month for a run of dates with Anthrax.

Show No Mercy tracklist

Evil Has No Boundaries The Antichrist Die By The Sword Fight Till Death Metal Storm/Face The Slayer Black Magic Tormentor The Final Command Crionics Show No Mercy

Live Undead tracklist

Black Magic Die By The Sword Captor Of Sin The Antichrist Evil Has No Boundaries Show No Mercy (With drum solo) Aggressive Perfector Chemical Warfare (Studio version)

Haunting The Chapel tracklist

Chemical Warfare Captor Of Sin Haunting The Chapel Aggressive Perfector

Hell Awaits tracklist