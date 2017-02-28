Slayer, Lamb Of God, Behemoth announce North American tour

Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth have announced a joint North American tour for this summer.

The dates will get underway on July 7 in Minnesota and wrap up at Phoenix’s Comercia Theatre on August 20.

The news was confirmed by Loudwire, who also released a video of Slayer’s Kerry King speaking about the dates.

King goes on to say: “As metal tours go, this is the one that your fellow metal heads will be bragging about if you miss it. Not very often I get to go on tour where we are all friends to start.

“That being said, the potential for greatness at these events is mind blowing. I look forward to being a part of it, and hanging with old friends – bands as well as fanatical fans. Let the festivities begin!”

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe reports: “It’s been a while since we’ve toured with the almighty Slayer – and even longer since we’ve hit the road with our friends in Behemoth. I can’t wait.”

Behemoth leader Nergal reports he is proud to hit the road with Slayer and Lamb Of God, and adds: “We are beyond excited to be joining this bill with these living legends and our friends one more time.

“We are also stoked about coming back to North American shores for the last time before kicking off the next album cycle. Come and join this extreme metal feast with us!”

Tickets are due to go on sale from March 3 (Friday). Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jul 12: Bemidji Sanford Center, MN

Jul 13: Cadott Rock Fest 2017, WI (no Behemoth)

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA 2017, WI (no Behemoth)

Jul 16: Chicago Open Air Festival, IL

Jul 18: Columbus Express Live, OH

Jul 20: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 21: St. Augustine Amphitheater, FL

Jul 23: Philadelphia Electric Factory Outdoors, PA

Jul 25: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 28: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Jul 30: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 01: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center, KS

Aug 02: Denver 1stBank Center, CO

Aug 04: Las Vegas The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Aug 05: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 09: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Aug 11: Eugene The Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 12: Seattle WaMu Theatre, WA

Aug 14: Dawson Creek Encana Events Center, BC

Aug 15: Fort McMurray SMS Equipment Stadium, AB

Aug 17: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MO

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ