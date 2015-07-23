Hanneman guitars in charity auction

Some of Jeff Hanneman’s guitars are to be sold in a charity auction to help wounded war veterans.

The Slayer guitarist died in 2013 of alcohol-related illness, after spending the two preceding years off the road.

Instrument maker ESP is assisting with the auction. They report: “When Jeff passed away he left behind thousands of fans, as well as fellow musicians whom he influenced via his distinctive playing style.

“Jeff also left behind a number of his personal instruments. So in conjunction with his estate, ESP is helping with the auction sale.”

Each guitar is verified to have been used by Hanneman either on tour on in the studio, and comes in its original case, complete with whatever he left inside with the instrument. Items will be accompanied with a certificate of authenticity.

Bids for the first three lots are being taken now. Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Slayer release Repentless, their first album without him, on September 11.

VIDEO: Slayer on writing Repentless