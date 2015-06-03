VIDEO: Slayer on writing Repentless

Last week we sat down with Slayer’s Tom Araya and Kerry King to find out how the new album came together and what the future holds for the legends of thrash.

They speak candidly about moving forward as a band without Jeff Hanneman and reassure us that the new album is “everything the naysayers say it won’t be.”

Tom discusses the differences in his band with Jeff and Kerry, and notes that Slayer have matured over time lyrically – moving away from demons toward societal reference points. That being said, it still sounds like Slayer as Kerry firmly states “I don’t want to evolve, I don’t think our fans want us to evolve.”

Watch the full interview below.