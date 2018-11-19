Slayer, Anthrax, Dream Theater and more added to Download UK 2019 bill

Download UK organisers have added a further 23 artists to next year’s bill.

It was revealed last month that Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool would headline the 2019 event, which will take place at Donington Park on the weekend of June 14-16, while artists including Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Trivium and Amon Amarth were also confirmed.

Today, organisers have added Slayer, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Smashing Pumpkins, Dream Theater, Eagles Of Death Metal, Blackberry Smoke, Alien Weaponry, Badflower, Black Futures, I Prevail, The Interrupters and Jinger.

They’ll be joined by Man With A Mission, Nothing, Nowhere, Our Last Night, Riding The Low, Royal Republic, State Champs, Underside, Whitechapel, Yours Truly and Zebrahead will also appear.

Download 2019 will see Smashing Pumpkins make their debut at the festival, while the weekend will also see Slayer’s final performance as they tour for the last time before calling it a day.

Next year will also mark 10 years since Dream Theater played the famous site.

For ticket details and further information, check out or Download 2019 hub page, while the latest lineup poster can be seen below.